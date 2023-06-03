DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 03, 2023

Dollar partially recovers overnight losses

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 3, 2023 Updated June 3, 2023 08:45am

KARACHI: The US dollar gained some lost ground against the rupee in the open market on Friday mainly on account of shortage of foreign currencies.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) reported the dollar price at Rs300 compared to Rs299 a day before, but the greenbacks were not available in most of the currency shops.

Some forex companies were selling smaller amounts of dollars in the range of Rs300 to Rs303. The quoted rate of ECAP was not applicable in the market.

The currency dealers said the trading further slowed due to no inflows in the open market. The grey market which has developed its range attracts dollars at a higher cost and offers significantly more money than the exchange companies.

Overseas Pakistanis are getting benefits out of these illegal transactions which is reflected in the declining remittances. Remittances dropped by 13 per cent in the first 10 months of FY23.

Currency dealers said they sell what they buy from a customer. No other source of inflow is available and the general public is exchanging a small amount of their foreign currencies with rupees.

“Some of my colleagues buy dollars against their salaries to save their income from melting,” said Ashar Hussain, an employee of a multinational company. He said each month increasing inflation has drastically cut their salaries. The inflation reached an unprecedented 38pc in May.

Ashar says buying foreign currency is the best way to protect your savings from getting devalued.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that the US dollar appreciated by 30 paise to settle at Rs285.68.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New IMF programme?
Updated 03 Jun, 2023

New IMF programme?

The tranche’s release is crucial to the government’s plans to provide relief to the public in the budget.
Pemra’s edict
03 Jun, 2023

Pemra’s edict

IN an effort to mould the narrative, and prevent “undesirable” opinions from making it to the airwaves, Pemra ...
Crypto dreams
03 Jun, 2023

Crypto dreams

THOUGH the majority of the global financial community has wholeheartedly embraced the promise of cryptocurrencies,...
Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...