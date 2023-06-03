Justice Isa rubbishes impression of creating ‘separate group’ within SC

A SCREENGRAB taken from a video recorded on Friday shows Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial planting a sapling in the lawns of the Supreme Court building.

ISLAMABAD: After Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and senior puisne judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa planted flower plants on the lawns of the Supreme Court on Friday as part of the spring tree plantation drive, the latter rubbished the impression that he had intentionally “created a separate group of judges” within the top court.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah also attended the small ceremony, during which judges also exchanged pleasantries and offered prayers.

“It is a smart move to quell the impression that there is a wide gulf between the judges of the Supreme Court,” suggested a senior counsel on condition of anonymity.

It was Justice Mansoor Ali Shah who suggested that both CJP and Justice Isa should plant the first flower plant on the lawns, and both agreed. Later, each of the judges planted separate plants during the brief event.

After the plantation, the CJP prayed to Almighty Allah for this event to bring good and bestow blessings upon the institution of judiciary.

Later, in a one-page statement, Justice Isa declared the notion that he intentionally created a se­­parate group within the Sup­reme Court as factually incorrect.

“This is completely untrue,” said the statement issued through the court’s public relations office.

“I stand by my oath of office, to defend and uphold the Constitution and cannot concur anything less,” Justice Isa observed.

“Garnishing facts to create a controversial narrative is damaging to the institution. Let us not be detr­acted. Let us work together to build a strong judicial system that focuses on the administration of expeditious justice,” Justice Isa observed.

Referring to the circulation of a video clip on the social media on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court (FSC) Iqbal Hameedur Rahman on Thursday (June 1), Justice Isa regretted that erroneous interpretations have appeared in the media.

Justice Isa explained that after the oath-taking ceremony, he went first to greet and congratulate the wife of Justice Rahman, where he also met with CJP and greeted him.

Then, he proceeded to greet Justice Rahman, and later went to former Aalim judge of FSC Dr Syed Mohammad Anwer, when the CJP also came to greet him.

“Someone recorded this moment and incorrectly added that I had not greeted CJP Bandial, even though just a few minutes earlier I had done so,” Justice Isa said.

Justice Isa explained that CJ-FSC’s wife wanted to introduce him to some of her family members, which was the reason he turned towards them.

Justice Isa requested that factually incorrect stories should not be propagated, as they cause unnecessary and avoidable misgivings and harm.

“My family and I can attest to the pain of being the brunt of sponsored false stories in the recent past,” Justice Isa observed.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2023