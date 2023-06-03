Zardari calls on Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has urged the govt to tackle the soaring inflation and called upon all political parties to actively contribute to the enhancement of the country’s economy, placing national interest above their political considerations.

He said this during a meeting with Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari who called on the former prime minister at his residence here on Friday.

Mr Zardari inquired after Mr Shujaat and discussed political and national issues with him and his aides.

PML-Q chief organiser Chaudhry Sarwar, federal minister Chaudhry Salik and PML-Q Punjab secretary general Chaudhry Shafay Hussain were also present.

In the meeting, the ex-premier expressed his deep concern over the rising inflation and stressed that the government’s top priority should be to address this issue.

Mr Husain also emphasised the importance of prioritising the people’s welfare over personal gains, urging everyone to think in the best interest of the nation. He proposed increasing the salaries and pensions of government employees as a measure to ensure their financial well-being.

Former governor Chaudhry Sarwar said while making the upcoming budget it should be ensured that the wages of labourers were sufficient to provide education for their children.

He stressed the need for a tax-free budget for the impoverished segments of society. He said every budget promised relief for the poor, but it was often observed that only the privileged class reaped the benefits.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2023