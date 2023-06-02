Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir picked up in Karachi, says wife

Lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir has been picked up in Karachi, his wife Mansha Pasha told Dawn.com late Thursday night.

Pasha said they were coming home after dinner around 11pm when a white Vigo, with registration number BF4356, intercepted their vehicle as they entered their lane and forced them to stop.

“Around 15 men in plain clothes with pistols surrounded our vehicle and took Jibran forcefully,” she added, requesting for prayers for his recovery. They only kept yelling at us to get out of the car and offered no explanation, she said.

The family is filing a complaint with the police, she told Dawn.com.

Nasir, who contested the 2018 general elections from Karachi as an independent candidate, has been vocal in his criticism of the recent state crackdown on the PTI and as well as the legal process involving those who allegedly took part in the riots. He was listed in 2013 by the Foreign Policy Magazine amongst three Pakistanis doing inspirational work against sectarian violence.

Last week, senior journalist Sami Abraham was taken away by unidentified men in Islamabad and returned home six days later. His brother Ali Raza had filed a complaint of abduction at Aabpara Police Station. Meanwhile, anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan, who was arrested on May 11 from Sialkot airport by law-enforcement agencies on charges of hate speech after violent protests erupted countrywide in the wake of PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest and then picked up by ‘unknown persons’ upon release, is still missing.

As news of Nasir being ‘picked up’ spread, members of the civil society raised concerns and called for his immediate recovery.

