DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 01, 2023

Minister stresses on taking all Pakistanis along to achieve goals

APP Published June 1, 2023 Updated June 1, 2023 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday stressed the need for making collective efforts to put the country on a consistent path of progress and development saying it was high time to take all Pakistanis along in achieving national goals.

The time has come to bring all Pakistanis forward and give them an opportunity to play a role in the development of the country, he said while addressing a two-day conference titled ‘Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit-2023’.

He said that all possible support to business companies earning dollars and contributing towards building the country’s foreign exchange reserves must be extended.

The minister said this year, the country faced the worst impact of global climate change, and now the incumbent government was working towards overcoming the issues of water and food security by switching over to a smart agriculture system.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a key component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was a game-changer project for not just Pakistan but the entire region of South Asia.

He said around $29 billion had been invested in a CPEC-related project in a period of three years.

Mr Iqbal regretted that economic policies and projects faced considerable dent during the tenure of the PTI government, which caused serious damage to the national economy and development.

He said it was the PTI regime that scandalised CPEC-related projects and stopped the economic boom and foreign investment pouring into the country during the last tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

He recalled that there was an economic boom during the PML-N’s last tenure, adding in 2017, the ambassadors of developed countries including America, Britain, Japan, Germany and France were showing keen interest in investing in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs), under CPEC.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...
Constitutional courts
Updated 31 May, 2023

Constitutional courts

While the idea may not be without its merits, the establishment of a constitutional court cannot be done without national consensus.
Hunger pangs
31 May, 2023

Hunger pangs

A RECENTLY released report by two UN agencies should serve as a wake-up call to the ruling elite — that is, if ...
No-Tobacco Day
31 May, 2023

No-Tobacco Day

DESPITE successive governments’ efforts, tobacco use continues to remain a significant public health challenge for...