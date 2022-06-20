DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 20, 2022

Corruption doesn't impede economic development, instability and policy reversals do: Ahsan Iqbal

Dawn.com | APP Published June 20, 2022 - Updated June 20, 2022 09:13pm
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal addresses a seminar in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal addresses a seminar in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said corruption was not the primary reason holding back Pakistan's economic development, claiming that there were examples of countries that managed to progress despite similar levels of corruption.

The PML-N leader indicated that the far bigger impediments to Pakistan's growth were "political instability and policy reversals" as opposed to corruption.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, he said: "The biggest lesson today is that I can count many countries in the world that have developed despite having similar corruption as ours but you can't point out a single country that has progressed despite political instability and discontinuity of policy."

Iqbal quoted the examples of Bangladesh and India, which he said have managed to grow even though their corruption problem was just as severe as Pakistan's.

He said there was a "structural problem" that wasn't allowing Pakistan to take off, as he stressed that reforms would require "at least a decade" to truly work. If there was not a continuation in direction for 10 years then no good measure would yield results, he added.

"We have failed to give continuation to policies in this country and a big reason for that is our internal political situation."

Iqbal said that economic growth in Pakistan required strong fiscal discipline and economic management.

“We have to move towards export-led growth,” he said, adding that Pakistan was lagging behind others in the region as its tax-to-GDP ratio had never been above 12 per cent.

He lamented that Pakistan was also lagging behind in exports compared to others in its region.

The planning minister said that present foreign direct investment stood at a mere $1.5 billion while in Vietnam it was $30bn.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Pakistan’s savings to investment ratio was very low.

Iqbal said that Pakistan had not paid attention to its human resource development, and the dream of economic development could not be fulfilled with inadequate education levels.

“We have to make our youth skilled and educated. Because of the CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) project, we got the attention of the world. The world wanted to invest here,” he said.

The planning minister said that in order to balance its annual budget, Pakistan would have to move towards export-led growth so that the economy could become sustainable and inclusive.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Bilal
Jun 20, 2022 09:18pm
Wow who brought these corrupts to power. SALUTE TO THEM!
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jun 20, 2022 09:19pm
A green light for this nalaik minister for supporting more corruption
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Jun 20, 2022 09:21pm
Wah wah ...
Reply Recommend 0
TARIQ SYED
Jun 20, 2022 09:21pm
wow-so he encourage corruption...Bravo :)
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Jun 20, 2022 09:23pm
Aristotle
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 20, 2022 09:25pm
Speechless!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Foreign policy rethink
Updated 20 Jun, 2022

Foreign policy rethink

The incumbent government must adhere to a foreign police that is above petty politics and party lines.
Drought emergency
20 Jun, 2022

Drought emergency

EVEN now, when crop yields have declined, cattle are dying, agricultural lands are parched and millions do not have...
On refugees
20 Jun, 2022

On refugees

JUNE 20, marked as World Refugee Day, has rolled around once again while the world is wracked by social and economic...
Uncertainty in Punjab
19 Jun, 2022

Uncertainty in Punjab

WHILE a healthy amount of rain in Lahore and other Punjab cities during the last couple of days broke the...
Minister’s allegations
Updated 19 Jun, 2022

Minister’s allegations

When high-stakes political interests are involved, then a multimillion pound secret is unlikely to remain under wraps for long.
Demanding answers
19 Jun, 2022

Demanding answers

THE authorities cannot continue with their ostrich-like behaviour with regard to enforced disappearances. The matter...