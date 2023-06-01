Man in Mardan awarded death sentence in blasphemy case

MARDAN: The Anti-Terrorism Court Mardan on Wednesday announced death sentence to a blasphemy accused, who was arrested five years ago from Guli Bagh area here.

The culprit identified as Irfan was taken into custody on February 2, 2017 when he allegedly committed blasphemy.

The Hoti police station had registered an FIR against the accused under 295-C.

The ATC also imposed Rs400,000 penalty on him and awarded five years imprisonment to him in two other cases.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2023