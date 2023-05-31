UK army chief meets COAS Munir, acknowledges Pak Army’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism

Gen Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, chief of general staff (CGS) of the UK Army, on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Sir Sanders met Gen Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“Upon arrival at the GHQ, CGS UK Army laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada [memorials of martyrs]. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary,” the military’s media wing said.

During the meeting, regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region,” the ISPR said.

The statement added that Gen Sir Sanders also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi earlier today.

The British army chief arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a five-day “defence engagement” visit.

Gen Sir Sanders’ visit came almost a year after Pakistan’s devastating floods which left nearly one-third of the country submerged and affected an estimated 33 million people, the ISPR had said in a statement issued earlier this week.

“The UK’s ministry of defence was directly involved in providing assistance for flood relief operations, airlifting in eight boats and 10 portable generators at the request of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff,” it added.

“Discussing bilateral military cooperation in response to climate change-related crises will be a key focus of the visit.”