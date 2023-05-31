DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2023

KTBA asks FBR to cut tax rates

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published May 31, 2023 Updated May 31, 2023 07:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to reduce tax rates and address barriers which impede smooth business operations.

In its budget proposals for 2023-24, the association on Tuesday recommended reducing the withholding tax rate to 1pc and allowing the tax withheld as input tax to registered taxpayers upon providing the necessary identification of unregistered suppliers.

It noted that the 3pc sales tax to unregistered taxpayers creates an undue burden because of the current definition of active taxpayers.

It was proposed to revise the definition of an active taxpayer or reverse the application of further tax to persons other than active taxpayers. The current definition of “persons having industrial or commercial connections” burdens all taxpayers, including service providers and suppliers of exempt goods.

It was proposed to amend the definition to clarify that it applies to persons in both the income tax and sales tax regimes.

The lack of a clear concept of charitable or non-profit organisations under the Sales Tax Act leads to high costs as their donations and grants are consumed in payment of sales taxes and go against government commitments. It was proposed to charge zero per cent sales tax on supplies to non-profit organisations.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...
Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...