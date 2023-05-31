No-trust motion filed against GB speaker

GILGIT: A faction within the ruling PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan filed a no-confidence motion against the regional legislature’s speaker, a fellow party man, on Tuesday for “not honouring an agreement to step down after two and a half years”.

The motion against Amjad Ali Zaidi was submitted to the assembly secretariat by Javed Ali Manwa and Raja Zakaria, ministers for finance and forests, respectively.

They said 16 legislators had signed the motion.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed said an agreement was reached in 2020 that Amjad Zaidi, the present speaker, would step down after two and a half years in his favour. But Mr Zaidi has refused to “redeem the pledge”, Mr Nazir added.

“It was decided that Mr Zaidi will hold the speakership for two and a half years and then I will be elected as speaker for the remaining term.”

According to the deputy speaker, the agreement was reached in the presence of former prime minister Imran Khan and GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid.

Nazir Ahmed said even the PTI’s central leadership had asked Speaker Amjad Zaidi to step down, but to no avail.

Fataullah Khan, the region’s information minister, told Dawn that there were no differences within the party.

He claimed that PTI and its allies enjoyed the support of 22 members in the 33-strong GB legislature while 17 votes were req­uired for adopting a motion.

On the other hand, Speaker Amjad Ali Zaidi told Dawn no agreement had been reached over sharing of the speaker’s slot.

