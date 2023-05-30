DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 30, 2023

Five health facilities attached with teaching hospitals in Punjab

From the Newspaper Published May 30, 2023 Updated May 30, 2023 11:17am

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office in which decisions were taken to attach hospitals of Kahna Nau, Sabzazar, Raiwind, Manawan and Bedian with teaching hospitals.

The meeting also allowed relocation of the Mianwali District Headquarters Hospital to a new state-of-the-art building of the Mother and Child Hospital.

All the departments of the DHQ would be shifted to the new facility and the existing hospital building would undergo a transformation into a modern gynaecology ward.

AXEL LOAD: The caretaker CM presided over a meeting at his office to review the axle load management and motor vehicle inspection and certification system.

During the meeting, it was decided to introduce amendments to motor vehicle laws to ensure efficient axle load management. Additionally, revisions will be made to the regulations governing the goods transport agency.

The Punjab Information Technology Board unveiled a registration portal specifically designed for axle load management. Once registered on the portal, the weight of goods-laden vehicles departing from factories will be closely monitored by the Punjab highway police, traffic police, and the regional transport authority.

Each vehicle and its respective load will receive automated metered registration through the employment of electronic weighbridges.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judicial quarrels
Updated 30 May, 2023

Judicial quarrels

Those at the very top of the judiciary must realise that their space and power are being encroached upon while they quarrel.
Erdogan’s victory
30 May, 2023

Erdogan’s victory

THOUGH he managed to win the presidential run-off by a whisker, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will stay in Turkiye’s ...
Trees in the shade?
30 May, 2023

Trees in the shade?

FOR years, successive tree plantation policies have come up short. Nevertheless, the latest effort to go green comes...
A steep price
Updated 29 May, 2023

A steep price

The situation has come to a point where any step taken to stabilise the economy actually exacerbates the crisis.
Colonial reminders
29 May, 2023

Colonial reminders

ON the face of it, the UK’s Conservative cabinet is amongst its most diverse ever, with persons of colour in top...
Killing spree
29 May, 2023

Killing spree

IT’s a symptom of a society’s morbid soul when the living are tortured and murdered with impunity. On Friday,...