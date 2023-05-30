Five health facilities attached with teaching hospitals in Punjab

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office in which decisions were taken to attach hospitals of Kahna Nau, Sabzazar, Raiwind, Manawan and Bedian with teaching hospitals.

The meeting also allowed relocation of the Mianwali District Headquarters Hospital to a new state-of-the-art building of the Mother and Child Hospital.

All the departments of the DHQ would be shifted to the new facility and the existing hospital building would undergo a transformation into a modern gynaecology ward.

AXEL LOAD: The caretaker CM presided over a meeting at his office to review the axle load management and motor vehicle inspection and certification system.

During the meeting, it was decided to introduce amendments to motor vehicle laws to ensure efficient axle load management. Additionally, revisions will be made to the regulations governing the goods transport agency.

The Punjab Information Technology Board unveiled a registration portal specifically designed for axle load management. Once registered on the portal, the weight of goods-laden vehicles departing from factories will be closely monitored by the Punjab highway police, traffic police, and the regional transport authority.

Each vehicle and its respective load will receive automated metered registration through the employment of electronic weighbridges.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2023