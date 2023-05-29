DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 29, 2023

Teenage girl in Peshawar dies after giving birth to stillborn baby

Bureau Report Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 29, 2023 10:43am

PESHAWAR: A teenage girl died at the Lady Reading Hospital here after she gave birth to a stillborn baby, a police statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the 15-year-old was brought to the LRH in critical condition, where the doctors, keeping in view her condition, carried out a surgery. The girl gave birth to a stillborn baby, but died shortly after.

The statement said that a special team was formed to probe the case, but relatives of the deceased were reluctant to cooperate with the police. It added that the police started profiling suspected persons and arrested an accused within 24 hours of the death of the girl. He was arrested from Jamil Chowk area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

The statement said that the accused had confessed to raping the girl five months ago. It stated that the investigation team was probing the case from different angles, including analysing the DNA samples of the stillborn baby and questioning the lady health visitor, who opted for an abortion.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A steep price
Updated 29 May, 2023

A steep price

The situation has come to a point where any step taken to stabilise the economy actually exacerbates the crisis.
Colonial reminders
29 May, 2023

Colonial reminders

ON the face of it, the UK’s Conservative cabinet is amongst its most diverse ever, with persons of colour in top...
Killing spree
29 May, 2023

Killing spree

IT’s a symptom of a society’s morbid soul when the living are tortured and murdered with impunity. On Friday,...
On desertions
Updated 28 May, 2023

On desertions

Clearly, the temptation to relapse into old habits was too difficult to resist.
Unethical disclosure
28 May, 2023

Unethical disclosure

IN its glee over the travails of its nemesis, the PTI, at the hands of the establishment, the government has sunk to...
India’s bloodlust
28 May, 2023

India’s bloodlust

THE Indian establishment seems determined to send veteran Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to the gallows. The Jammu...