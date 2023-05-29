Teenage girl in Peshawar dies after giving birth to stillborn baby

PESHAWAR: A teenage girl died at the Lady Reading Hospital here after she gave birth to a stillborn baby, a police statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the 15-year-old was brought to the LRH in critical condition, where the doctors, keeping in view her condition, carried out a surgery. The girl gave birth to a stillborn baby, but died shortly after.

The statement said that a special team was formed to probe the case, but relatives of the deceased were reluctant to cooperate with the police. It added that the police started profiling suspected persons and arrested an accused within 24 hours of the death of the girl. He was arrested from Jamil Chowk area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

The statement said that the accused had confessed to raping the girl five months ago. It stated that the investigation team was probing the case from different angles, including analysing the DNA samples of the stillborn baby and questioning the lady health visitor, who opted for an abortion.

