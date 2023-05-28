DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 28, 2023

Top Indian wrestlers detained as protest against federation chief intensifies

Reuters Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 02:49pm

Several of India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, were detained by police on Sunday as they intensified their protest demanding the arrest of their federation chief over sexual harassment allegations.

The wrestlers originally hit the street in January demanding action again Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied allegations of sexually harassing several female athletes.

The protest was withdrawn after Singh, also a member of parliament from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was stripped of all administrative powers by the sports ministry.

The wrestlers resumed their protest on April 23 demanding Singh’s arrest and have since been camping near the new parliament building which Modi inaugurated on Sunday.

“They broke the barricades and didn’t follow police directions,” senior Delhi Police officer Dependra Pathak told local media.

Malik, who won the women’s 58kg freestyle bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, shared photos and video of the wrestlers being dragged away by the police.

“This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us,” she tweeted.

India
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On desertions
Updated 28 May, 2023

On desertions

Clearly, the temptation to relapse into old habits was too difficult to resist.
Unethical disclosure
28 May, 2023

Unethical disclosure

IN its glee over the travails of its nemesis, the PTI, at the hands of the establishment, the government has sunk to...
India’s bloodlust
28 May, 2023

India’s bloodlust

THE Indian establishment seems determined to send veteran Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to the gallows. The Jammu...
Election uncertainty
Updated 27 May, 2023

Election uncertainty

All political actors must call a ceasefire and agree to hold polls on time.
Poorer nation
Updated 27 May, 2023

Poorer nation

The citizenry has been left decidedly poorer by this government’s mismanagement.
Subdued Games
27 May, 2023

Subdued Games

THE National Games are supposed to be a quadrennial celebration of Pakistan’s top athletes who showcase their...