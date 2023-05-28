6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake — with its epicentre being the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region — jolted parts of the country on Sunday morning, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

In a statement, the department said that the earthquake occurred at 10:50am and struck at a depth of 223km.

Tremors were felt in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DawnNewsTV reported that tremors were also felt in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The KP provincial disaster management authority said that tremors had been felt in various parts of the province but its control room had not yet received reports of any damage.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey, an American government agency that tracks seismic activity across the globe, said that a 5.2 magnitude earthquake had struck 35km southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan.

Hindustan Times reported that “mild earthquake tremors” were felt in New Delhi and its adjoining areas. The publication said that tremors were also felt in Punjab and Haryana, as well as in occupied Kashmir’s Srinagar and Poonch.

In March, at least two people were killed while six injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake had jolted parts of the country.

The US Geological Survey said the quake rocked Afghanistan and parts of India as well, including the capital New Delhi, adding that the quake epicentre was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm.