Dynamites thrash Challengers for second victory

KARACHI: Dynamites batter Sidra Ameen plays a shot during the Women’s Pakistan Cup match against Challengers at the State Bank Ground on Saturday.—Tahir Jamal/White Star

KARACHI: Dynamites outplayed Challengers by eight wickets in the one-day phase of the Women’s Pakistan Cup to register their second win in the tournament here at the State Bank Ground on Saturday.

After bundling out Challengers for a paltry 119 in 40.3 overs, Dynamites chased down the target in 28.1 overs.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu took three wickets for the winners, giving away just 19 runs in her seven overs. Javeria Rauf, who displayed some sort of resistance for Challengers with a 44-run knock, was one of Nashra’s victims along with Noreen Yaqub and Maham Tariq.

Waheeda Akhtar, Aliya Riaz and Ghulam Fatima supported Nashra with a brace of wickets each while Maham Manzoor picked one.

Dynamites’ chase was provided a solid start by openers Khadija Chishty and Sidra Amin, the duo combining for 80 runs.

After Khadija and Sidra had smashed 33 and 42 respectively, veterans Bismah Maroof (16) and Aliya (14) stayed unbeaten to wrap up the proceedings, keeping Challengers still looking for a win in the tournament.

Scores in brief:

CHALLENGERS 119 in 40.3 overs (Javeria Rauf 44; Nashra Sandhu 3-19, Waheeda Akhtar 2-14, Ghulam Fatima 2-18, Aliya Riaz 2-19); DYNAMITES 121-2 in 28.1 overs (Sidra Amin 42, Khadia Chishty 33).

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2023