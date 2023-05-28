Five FC men injured as their vehicle attacked in Bara

KHYBER: Five Frontier Corps personnel were injured when suspected militants opened fire on their vehicle in Bara tehsil here on Saturday morning, officials said.

They said that suspects attacked a patrolling team of FC’s 163 wing with automatic rifles near Do Jangi locality of Sipah. They said five FC personnel, including lance-naik Imtiaz, lance-naik Suhail, sepoy Imran, Waqas and Suhail sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were rushed to a military hospital in Peshawar. The attackers managed to flee.

Meanwhile, the district administration seized 750 kilogrammes of sugar from a smuggler clad in a burqa near Torkham on Saturday.

A statement issued from Khyber House said the sugar was stuffed in 15 bags and concealed tactfully in secret cavities of a taxi.

It said a special team of the district administration intercepted the car at Michni checkpost and recovered the sugar from it. The smuggler impersonating a woman was also arrested.

The statement said sugar was bought from open market in Peshawar and the smuggler was trying to take it to Afghanistan.

The statement claimed the district administering had so far seized 41,060kgs of sugar intended to be smuggled to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the security forces recovered improvised explosive devices from the house of an Afghan national near Torkham border on Saturday.

Officials said security forces’ personnel, Counter-Terrorism Department sleuths and local police jointly conducted a raid at the house of Quwat Khan and recovered IEDs from a room.

