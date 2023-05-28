DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 28, 2023

Five FC men injured as their vehicle attacked in Bara

Our Correspondent Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 09:59am

KHYBER: Five Frontier Corps personnel were injured when suspected militants opened fire on their vehicle in Bara tehsil here on Saturday morning, officials said.

They said that suspects attacked a patrolling team of FC’s 163 wing with automatic rifles near Do Jangi locality of Sipah. They said five FC personnel, including lance-naik Imtiaz, lance-naik Suhail, sepoy Imran, Waqas and Suhail sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were rushed to a military hospital in Peshawar. The attackers managed to flee.

Meanwhile, the district administration seized 750 kilogrammes of sugar from a smuggler clad in a burqa near Torkham on Saturday.

A statement issued from Khyber House said the sugar was stuffed in 15 bags and concealed tactfully in secret cavities of a taxi.

It said a special team of the district administration intercepted the car at Michni checkpost and recovered the sugar from it. The smuggler impersonating a woman was also arrested.

The statement said sugar was bought from open market in Peshawar and the smuggler was trying to take it to Afghanistan.

The statement claimed the district administering had so far seized 41,060kgs of sugar intended to be smuggled to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the security forces recovered improvised explosive devices from the house of an Afghan national near Torkham border on Saturday.

Officials said security forces’ personnel, Counter-Terrorism Department sleuths and local police jointly conducted a raid at the house of Quwat Khan and recovered IEDs from a room.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On desertions
Updated 28 May, 2023

On desertions

Clearly, the temptation to relapse into old habits was too difficult to resist.
Unethical disclosure
28 May, 2023

Unethical disclosure

IN its glee over the travails of its nemesis, the PTI, at the hands of the establishment, the government has sunk to...
India’s bloodlust
28 May, 2023

India’s bloodlust

THE Indian establishment seems determined to send veteran Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to the gallows. The Jammu...
Election uncertainty
Updated 27 May, 2023

Election uncertainty

All political actors must call a ceasefire and agree to hold polls on time.
Poorer nation
Updated 27 May, 2023

Poorer nation

The citizenry has been left decidedly poorer by this government’s mismanagement.
Subdued Games
27 May, 2023

Subdued Games

THE National Games are supposed to be a quadrennial celebration of Pakistan’s top athletes who showcase their...