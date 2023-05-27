DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 28, 2023

Man who opened South Korean plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’: report

Reuters Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 11:17pm
<p>Asiana Airlines’ Airbus A321 plane, of which a passenger opened a door on a flight shortly before the aircraft landed, is pictured at an airport in Daegu, South Korea, May 26. — Reuters</p>

Asiana Airlines’ Airbus A321 plane, of which a passenger opened a door on a flight shortly before the aircraft landed, is pictured at an airport in Daegu, South Korea, May 26. — Reuters

A passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight told police he opened a door on the plane minutes before it landed in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday because he was “uncomfortable”, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The man, in his thirties, was detained on landing. He told police that he opened the door because he “wanted to get off the plane quickly”, Yonhap said on Saturday, citing the Daegu Dongbu Police Station.

He also told police he was stressed after losing his job recently.

Reuters could not immediately reach police at the station.

The man opened the door when the plane was about 213 metres above the ground, causing panic onboard.

Nine passengers were taken to hospital with breathing issues. They were all discharged after about two hours, a fire department official said.

Police sought an arrest warrant for the detained man on Saturday for violation of the Aviation Security Act and other offences, Yonhap said. Officials gave the man’s surname as Lee but not his full name, as is usual custom.

A video aired on television, reported to have been taken by a passenger, showed the moments before the landing, with a door open and wind rushing in as passengers sat nearby.

Jin Seong-hyun, a former Korean Air cabin safety official, said that as far as he knew, the incident was unprecedented, but that passengers have opened emergency exits without authorisation while planes are on the ground.

A South Korean Transport Ministry official said on Friday that it was possible to open emergency exits at or near ground level because the pressure inside and outside the cabin is similar.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election uncertainty
Updated 27 May, 2023

Election uncertainty

All political actors must call a ceasefire and agree to hold polls on time.
Poorer nation
Updated 27 May, 2023

Poorer nation

The citizenry has been left decidedly poorer by this government’s mismanagement.
Subdued Games
27 May, 2023

Subdued Games

THE National Games are supposed to be a quadrennial celebration of Pakistan’s top athletes who showcase their...
Smoke and mirrors
Updated 27 May, 2023

Smoke and mirrors

Why did the PTI government allow the individual from whom the money had been forfeited to benefit from its return?
Spending spree
26 May, 2023

Spending spree

THERE can be little argument with the fact that Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits; as most economists of ...
Killer heat
26 May, 2023

Killer heat

AS temperatures soar faster and furiously, meteorologists conclude that extended hot spells will hit every year....