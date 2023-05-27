UK man gets life for trying to join IS

LONDON: A UK court jailed a British man for life on Friday for travelling to Syria to join the militant Islamic State group nearly a decade ago.

Judge Mark Lucraft handed Shabazz Suleman, from High Wycombe northwest of London, the prison term for making his way to Syria to enlist in the group, which is illegal under English law.

“You went to Syria in order to join IS. You understood IS was a proscribed organisation in English law,” the judge said as he passed sentence at London’s Old Bailey criminal court.

Suleman, 27, pleaded guilty last month to preparing acts of terrorism by travelling from the UK to Turkiye in Aug 2014, when he was aged 18, in order to join IS in Syria.

Published in Dawn, May 27TH, 2023