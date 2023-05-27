DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2023

Beverage sales dip

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 08:57am
<p>Soft drinks and juices are seen stacked up in this file photo.</p>

Soft drinks and juices are seen stacked up in this file photo.

LAHORE: The aerated beverage industry has reported up to 40 per cent reduction in sales volume after the government increased the Federal Excise Duty to 20pc from 13pc through the mini-budget in February.

Industry sources said the duty hike is adversely impacting all the manufacturing companies down the chain and may render thousands of people jobless.

“Furthermore, if these regulatory challenges persist, partners could be forced to consider factory shutdowns. These plant closures will exacerbate the loss of corporate and income revenue for the government — Rs6 to 8 billion in terms of FED collection,” warns the sources.

The country’s beverage industry is among the highest taxed in the world, with 20pc FED above and beyond the average food and beverage industry levy. Yet, in times of dollar shortages, the industry has led the investment, bringing in an estimated $200m to help improve the forex reserves of the country.

Published in Dawn, May 27TH, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election uncertainty
Updated 27 May, 2023

Election uncertainty

All political actors must call a ceasefire and agree to hold polls on time.
Poorer nation
27 May, 2023

Poorer nation

AWAY from the suffocation building on the political front, figures regarding the state of the economy, approved by...
Subdued Games
27 May, 2023

Subdued Games

THE National Games are supposed to be a quadrennial celebration of Pakistan’s top athletes who showcase their...
Smoke and mirrors
Updated 26 May, 2023

Smoke and mirrors

Why did the PTI government allow the individual from whom the money had been forfeited to benefit from its return?
Spending spree
26 May, 2023

Spending spree

THERE can be little argument with the fact that Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits; as most economists of ...
Killer heat
26 May, 2023

Killer heat

AS temperatures soar faster and furiously, meteorologists conclude that extended hot spells will hit every year....