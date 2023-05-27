DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2023

Award of Saddar charged parking contract sans auction irks SHC

Ishaq Tanoli Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 06:44am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday expressed resentment over local administration for awarding a charged parking contract in the busy area of Saddar without any auction.

When a two-judge bench headed by SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh came to know that the authorities were still charging parking fees from citizens despite the fact that the term of the contract had been ended around a month ago, the court remarked that it would never allow the authorities to collect parking fees illegally.

It directed the district administration Karachi (South) to award the charged parking contract afresh after completing all legal formalities and file a report within three weeks.

Mairaj Ahmed Khan petitioned the SHC stating that the last contract awarded to M/s Baloch & Company by the director charged parking of the district municipal corporation (DMC-South) to collect parking fees in the areas of Saddar had ended on April 30. However, he submitted that the parking fee was still being collected by the contractor in connivance with DMC-South officials.

Bench gives authorities three weeks to complete process in transparent manner

The director-charged parking of the DMC-South in his report stated that after the expiry of the last contract, a new contract was awarded to another contractor M/s SFR Valet Parking Services to collect parking fee for the intervening period till the next public auction was conducted.

He claimed that an inquiry was conducted into allegations of overcharging and the contractor was fined for collecting fees more than the prescribed rates mentioned in the council resolution passed in October 2016.

The chief justice came down hard on the official for filing an unsatisfactory report and deplored that the petition was filed against collection of illegal parking fee on May 13 and two days later the contract was awarded.

The chief justice asked the officials under which law such a contract was awarded that too without a public auction.

The bench was so angry that it also asked the director as to how much bribe had been taken to award the contract.

The director, however, denied the bribery charge and informed the judges that he was recently posted in the department.

At one point, the bench summoned the Karachi commissioner after the officials present in court failed to offer any satisfactory reply. Later, an additional commissioner appeared in court and submitted that the commissioner was busy in connection with the visit of the prime minister.

He submitted that the commissioner office had nothing to do with charged parking since it came within the domain of respective district municipal corporations in the metropolis.

The bench was further informed that the May 15 notification issued by the DMC-South about the charged parking in the Saddar area had been withdrawn.

Subsequently, the bench directed the respondents to issue a new contract after holding a public auction in a transparent manner and file a compliance report in three weeks.

Published in Dawn, May 27TH, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election uncertainty
Updated 27 May, 2023

Election uncertainty

All political actors must call a ceasefire and agree to hold polls on time.
Poorer nation
27 May, 2023

Poorer nation

AWAY from the suffocation building on the political front, figures regarding the state of the economy, approved by...
Subdued Games
27 May, 2023

Subdued Games

THE National Games are supposed to be a quadrennial celebration of Pakistan’s top athletes who showcase their...
Smoke and mirrors
Updated 26 May, 2023

Smoke and mirrors

Why did the PTI government allow the individual from whom the money had been forfeited to benefit from its return?
Spending spree
26 May, 2023

Spending spree

THERE can be little argument with the fact that Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits; as most economists of ...
Killer heat
26 May, 2023

Killer heat

AS temperatures soar faster and furiously, meteorologists conclude that extended hot spells will hit every year....