DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 26, 2023

Dubai camel cloning caters to races, beauty pageants

Reuters Published May 26, 2023 Updated May 26, 2023 07:05am
DUBAI: Dr Nizar Ahmad Wani kisses a surrogate camel at a farm of the Reproductive Biotechnology Centre.—Reuters
DUBAI: Dr Nizar Ahmad Wani kisses a surrogate camel at a farm of the Reproductive Biotechnology Centre.—Reuters

DUBAI: Having led the world’s first cloning of camels in 2009, Nisar Wani is now replicating a few dozen a year at a Dubai lab — a big business in the Gulf region where camels are cherished and can earn huge sums in beauty and racing contests.

“We collect these eggs from the ovaries of slaughtered animals. We have to mature them in the lab for 24 hours before they reach the stage where we can use them for the cloning process,” Wani said.

Reproductive cloning of animals uses a process called somatic cell nuclear transfer.

DNA is removed from a camel egg cell and replaced with DNA from a frozen body cell of a camel prized for some quality such as speed or beauty. The egg then develops into an embryo with no sperm needed.

Animal cloning is, however, time-consuming with low success rates.

“From a hundred embryos that we transfer, we can have five to ten pregnancies, and sometimes maybe three to six babies born,” said Wani, originally a veterinarian who has a PhD in animal reproduction.

The Reproductive Biotechnology Centre in Dubai works to preserve the cells of and reproduce elite racing camels, beauty contest winners, milking camels and prized males, Wani said.

It also uses interspecies cloning technology to preserve threatened species.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smoke and mirrors
Updated 26 May, 2023

Smoke and mirrors

Why did the PTI government allow the individual from whom the money had been forfeited to benefit from its return?
Spending spree
26 May, 2023

Spending spree

THERE can be little argument with the fact that Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits; as most economists of ...
Killer heat
26 May, 2023

Killer heat

AS temperatures soar faster and furiously, meteorologists conclude that extended hot spells will hit every year....
Banning PTI
Updated 25 May, 2023

Banning PTI

The government seems to realise its vulnerable position, hence it has granted free rein to shadow state against PTI.
Balochistan question
25 May, 2023

Balochistan question

FAR from the power centres of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore lies Balochistan, a vast land where misery prevails...
Monkeypox alert
25 May, 2023

Monkeypox alert

PAKISTAN’S current economic realities and the state of its health infrastructure fly in the face of lofty claims...