Moonis claims authorities raided Parvez Elahi’s Gujrat residence yet again

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi said late on Monday that authorities had conducted another raid at Kunjah House, the residence of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Gujrat.

In a tweet, he said: “Police, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others again at Kunjah House. They keep raiding without [a] warrant.

“By raiding our house you think you will make us leave @ImranKhanPTI. Think again!!”

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, in response to the news, said that the current regime was hell-bent on eradicating even the smallest traces of civilised behaviour.

“They think that crushing the law with their feet will lead them to victory and that turning Pakistan into a police state will ensure their government,” he said.

The development comes day after police attempted to conduct a raid at the residence to arrest Elahi and former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain in connection with Kotla civil hospital case, but failed to enter its premises.

A police party headed by acting District Police Officer (DPO) Investigation SP Muzamil Hussain, besieged Kunjah House around 4:30am on Feb 1, along with a number of vehicles.

However, official sources said, the police could not enter the house “as its gate was locked from inside” and returned empty-handed after remaining there for a few hours.

The sources said the officials of some other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were also accompanying the police team.

A spokesman for Gujrat police said the raid had been conducted to arrest Wajahat in connection with the cases registered against him after a clash between the supporters of Kotla group of PML-N and PML-Q workers, on a tip-off that the ex-minister was present at Kunjah House.

At the time, Elahi alleged that the raids on his home and other places were being conducted on the whims of the Punjab caretaker set-up and federal government. He had also said that he would be approaching the courts against the raid.

Last month, the PML-N-led coalition government had placed Elahi and his family on the Exit Control List (ECL) in connection with a fresh money laundering probe, opened against them by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).