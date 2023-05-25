DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 25, 2023

Asia Cup fate to be decided during Indian Premier League final

Reuters Published May 25, 2023 Updated May 25, 2023 02:57pm

The fate of this year’s Asia Cup, which may determine Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup in India, will be decided on the sidelines of Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final in Ahmedabad, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah said.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), host of the eight-team Asia Cup in September, has offered a “hybrid” model to stage some matches at a neutral venue after India refused to tour the country.

Owing to their soured political relations, bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan remains suspended and they play each other only in multi-team events.

Pakistan have threatened to boycott the World Cup in India in October-November should they be forced to stage the entire Asia Cup in another country, which could be the United Arab Emirates.

Shah said cricket chiefs from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would attend the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where a final decision would be taken.

“We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023,” Shah, also the secretary of the powerful Indian board, said in a brief statement on Thursday.

He was not immediately available to elaborate when Reuters contacted him.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi was likely to join the meeting virtually, a source said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning PTI
Updated 25 May, 2023

Banning PTI

The government seems to realise its vulnerable position, hence it has granted free rein to shadow state against PTI.
Balochistan question
25 May, 2023

Balochistan question

FAR from the power centres of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore lies Balochistan, a vast land where misery prevails...
Monkeypox alert
25 May, 2023

Monkeypox alert

PAKISTAN’S current economic realities and the state of its health infrastructure fly in the face of lofty claims...
Fear tactics
Updated 24 May, 2023

Fear tactics

The country is in the depths of economic, social and political despair, and more misery awaits.
Bombing schools
24 May, 2023

Bombing schools

IN an ominous throwback to one of the most dispiriting aspects of militancy in Pakistan, the war on girls’...
Harassing journalists
Updated 24 May, 2023

Harassing journalists

Particularly disturbing is the fact that family members of some media workers have also been picked up.