Punjab farmers’ woes, Sindh’s security in NA spotlight

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly which has been in session continuously for the past two months due to the prevailing political crisis in the country on Monday witnessed lackluster proceedings as lawmakers after taking up the brief routine agenda spoke on points of order raising various issues related to their constituencies, including problems being faced by farmers and the poor law and order situation in rural areas of Sindh.

PPP MNA Shamim Ara Panhwar, while condemning the May 9 violent incidents, called for banning the parties involved in damaging the country’s institutions and public properties in the guise of protest demonstrations.

Speaking on a point of order, PML-N’s MNA from Okara Rao Muhammad Ajmal asked Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to allocate time for a debate on the agriculture issues before the announcement of the federal budget on June 9.

The PML-N MNA suggested that at least two days should be reserved for the debate on issues related to agriculture sector, stating that those involved in the budget making process had no knowledge about the issues being faced by the agriculture sector.

He said the recommendations of the lawmakers should be made part of the budget.

Taking the floor, PTI dissident and MNA from Faisalabad Nawab Sher Waseer said the farmers in Punjab had not been given payment by sugar mill owners for several months and the government should look into this issue. Previously, he said, such payments were used to be made within three days. He said the poor farmers had been waiting for the payment so that they could purchase fertiliser and seeds for the next season.

MNA Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das spoke about the kidnapping of a two-year old boy from Kandhkot in Sindh. He said that forces were already conducting operation in Kacha area of Sindh and stressed the need for sending Rangers to the area as well.

The NA also passed the National Skills University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology Multan (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The speaker then adjourned the sitting of the lower house of the parliament till 1:30pm on May 30.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2023