Faisalabad cop loses job for celebrating Imran’s release

TOBA TEK SINGH: A Faisalabad police constable’s service was terminated by the city police officer (CPO) on Wednesday over violation of discipline.

CPO Usman Akram Gondal took the action after taking notice of video clip uploaded on social media showing constable Faizan celebrating the release of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan from jail.

The CPO had ordered an inquiry into the video clip and the report found him guilty of violation of police department’s discipline.

In the light of the inquiry report, the CPO dismissed constable from service.

A press release said that police were a disciplined force and its every official must be above the political affiliation, especially after wearing uniform.

DROWNS: A boy allegedly drowned in Gogera branch canal near Chak 58 GB on Shahkot Road in Faisalabad’s Jarranwala tehsil on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said Kamran Sarwar (13) was swimming in the canal when he went into deeper water and drowned.

Rescue 1122 divers called on the scene fished out the body from the canal after hectic efforts.

Meanwhile, a man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday in his house in Zafar Colony on Millat Road.

According to Rescue 1122, Ashraf (45) quarreled with his family members over a monetary issue and later found hanged with a rope from a ceiling fan.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2023