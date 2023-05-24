Babar, Naseem join Colombo Strikers

ISLAMABAD: The Colombo Strikers, who will play their first season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) this year, announced a star-studded Icon Players line-up on Tuesday.
The Icon Players include Pakistan captain Babar Azam, his fast-bowling team-mate Naseem Shah and Sri Lankan T20 stars Matheesha Pathirana and Chamika Karunaratne. The Colombo franchise in a statement hoped to receive a lot of attention from cricket fans around the world with Babar in their set-up.
Right-armer Naseem will be looking to lead the bowling attack with Pathirana.
Speaking about the announcement of the Icon Players, Sagar Khanna, the owner of the Colombo Strikers expressed his delight.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have four of the biggest T20 stars as a part of our Icon Players line-up. We have built a strong core group of players around which we will construct a formidable team for the season. With these superstars with us, we are well on our way to forming a power-packed team.”
The Colombo Strikers will be in action in their first season of the LPL in July-August.
The 20-year-old joins as cover for Afghanistan pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who will remain with Lucknow Super Giants for the Indian Premier League play-offs.
Meanwhile, English county Leicestershire have signed Naseem for the start of the T20 Blast campaign.
Naseem was ever-present for Pakistan as they finished runners-up to England in the T20 World Cup last year.
Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson said Naseem has “proven to be a world-class performer”.
“Having Naveen in the IPL play-offs meant we had to make a quick call and we are extremely excited to have secured someone of Naseem’s calibre,” Henderson told the club website.
Leicestershire start their T20 campaign against Lancashire Lightning at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2023
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.