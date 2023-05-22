MoUs to facilitate cherry exports to China signed

GILGIT: Prospective buyers from China inspect cherries at a processing lab. A Chinese delegation arrived in Gilgit-Baltistan last week to explore the prospects of importing the fruit from Pakistan.—APP

GILGIT: Eleven members of a business delegation from China returned home on Sunday, while three others will fly from Islamabad, after a successful visit to Gilgit-Baltistan where they signed several MoUs with officials, businessmen and representatives of chambers of commerce to facilitate cherry trade.

The 14-member delegation of Chinese businessmen had arrived in Gilgit-Baltistan last week for a four-day visit to explore the potential of importing cherries from Pakistan. The delegation visited cherry orchards, packing units and cold storage facilities to inspect the local cherry production and assess the potential for importing cherries to Chinese markets.

All these activities were conducted in accordance with the newly signed protocol between the two countries.

Special assistant to the GB chief minister on information technology, Mohammad Ali Quaid, told Dawn that the delegation visited GB to check the quality of local cherries, the water treatment process, cold storage facilities, and packaging procedures.

He explained that the export of cherries from Pakistan to China had not yet started.

Earlier, the ministry signed a protocol agreement with Chinese Customs outlining the phytosanitary requirements for exporting fresh cherries to China.

Mr Quaid disclosed that another delegation from the Chinese quarantine department has planned a visit to GB. Once the Chinese officials fulfil the necessary SOPs, the import of cherries from Pakistan would be allowed.

Mohammad Raziq, president of the Hunza Chamber of Commerce, told Dawn that the purpose of the visit was quality assessment of the entire process from cherry production to packaging.

However, Mr Raziq explained that cherries from Gilgit-Baltistan would be exported from Pakistan if Chinese quarantine authorities gave the go-ahead.

