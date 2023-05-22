123 PTI activists granted bail rearrested

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad police again arrested all 123 PTI leaders and activists who were released from Faisalabad Central Jail on the order of the Lahore high court on Saturday night. They were detained for 30 days under section 3 of MPO on the order of the deputy commissioner.

Former federal information minister Farrukh Habib had filed a writ petition before the LHC for the cancellation of their detention orders. The court had ordered their release on Saturday.

Faisalabad Insaf Lawyers Forum deputy secretary Sheikh Hassan Masood told media on Sunday that soon after their release on Saturday night, they were rearrested and shifted to unknown place by prison vans. He termed their re-arrest a violation of the LHC order.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2023