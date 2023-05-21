Legal process of rioters’ trial begins: COAS

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said the legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in May 9 tragedy has commenced under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the constitution.

The army chief made these remarks while addressing garrison officers and soldiers at Corps Headquarters, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. He also visited Jinnah House and an army installation blatantly attacked and vandalised.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2023