NAB serves fresh notices on Imran, Bushra

LAHORE: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Friday again served summons on former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for May 23 to record their statements in the Al-Qadir Trust probe.

Earlier, the NAB had summoned the couple for investigation into the alleged misuse of authority as public office holder in aiding and abetting illegal transfer of £190 million, for personal gains, but they did not appear before the bureau.

However, Mr Khan submitted a detailed reply to the NAB, saying he was neither the custodian of the document signed between property tycoon Malik Riaz’s family and the National Crime Agency (NCA), UK, nor he had any copy of it.

“All the allegations made by you (NAB) in the call-up notice are absolutely false, frivolous and concocted, and based on deliberate misconception of law and facts, and baseless conjectures and surmises,” the PTI chief said in his reply.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2023