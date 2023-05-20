Shahid Afridi to represent Pakistan at Over 40s World Cup

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will don the national colours once again in the Inaugural Over 40s World Cup, set to be held here in September-October, the country’s veteran cricket association announced on Friday.

Afridi, who represented Pakistan from 1996 to 2016, agreed to feature for the veterans’ side after a meeting with Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association chairman Fawad Ijaz Khan and other officials on Thursday, said a PVCA press release.

The former all-rounder currently runs a social welfare foundation — named after himself — which will be the “CSR Partner” for the tournament, according to the association.

The Over 40s World Cup will see eight teams — from Australia, West Indies, Canada, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the US — vie for the honours at the National Bank Stadium here from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

Former Pakistan captains Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq will also feature for Pakistan in the tournament.

