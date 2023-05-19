3 more leaders part ways with PTI over May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD: The number of PTI leaders to quit the party in the aftermath of May 9 violence increased to six on Thursday after Malik Amin Aslam, Dr Muhammad Amjad and Dr Imran Ali Shah announced their decision to part ways with the party.

Earlier, on Wednesday, three leaders, including former federal minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani, MNA from Karachi Mahmood Baqi Moulvi and MPA in Sindh Assembly Dr Sanjay Gangwani, also announced their decisions to part ways with the Imran Khan-led party.

In separate press conferences at the National Press Club in Islamabad, Mr Aslam and Dr Amjad said that after the incidents of May 9, it had become impossible to remain a part of PTI.

View this post on Instagram

They added that the PTI was becoming “a reason for the country’s destruction and hatred against institutions”.

Amin Aslam, Muhammad Amjad, Imran Ali Shah quit party

Mr Aslam, who remained adviser to the PM on climate change when Imran Khan was the prime minister, said he spent 13 years with PTI. “But it is not possible for me to continue after the attacks on military installations and Jinnah House Lahore.”

“Imran Khan should have immediately condemned the incidents and announced an inquiry against the workers who were involved in the riots but unfortunately he did nothing,” Mr Aslam added.

Expressing his shock over the attack, Mr Aslam added that he couldn’t understand why only military and state installations were targeted by the PTI workers.

He said that he had joined the PTI to eradicate corruption and prepared a “green agenda” to save Pakistan from climate change.

He advised PTI chief Imran Khan “to look right and left and identify the black sheep and expose them rather than demanding a judicial inquiry.

“It is the agenda of our enemies to create differences between the army and masses,” he said.

He dispelled the impression that he was under pressure to quit PTI and said he had not decided to join any party yet.

Another leader, Dr Amjad, gave more or less similar reasons for his decision to part ways with PTI.

“I cannot become part of politics which is destroying the country,” he said, claiming that there were few people who had been encouraging Mr Khan “to make wrong decisions”.

Dr Amjad, who served as PTI’s deputy information secretary, said Mr Khan cannot identify true and sincere friends and always follows those who mislead them.

Imran Ali Shah jumps ship

In Karachi, PTI’s lawmaker in Sindh Assembly Dr Imran Ali Shah expressed regret over the violent protests by PTI leaders and supporters.

Dr Shah announced his decision to leave the PTI at a presser at the Karachi Press Club.

He said the vandals “didn’t even spare national institutions” and the May 9 events changed his mind about his political future.

Meanwhile, eight former PTI lawmakers of the Punjab Assembly also announced their decisions to quit the party.

Imran Ayub in Karachi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023