MNA Moulvi parts ways with PTI over May 9 violence

KARACHI: Mahmood Baqi Moulvi, a senior member of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and a member of the National Assembly from the metropolis, on Tuesday announced quitting the party over “difference of opinion” and said he would also resign the NA seat.

Speaking at a news conference at the Karachi Press Club, he expressed regret over the May 9 violent protests by PTI leaders, workers and supporters and said that the events changed his mind about his political future.

“I can’t run along with this [PTI] party,” he said. “I demand the law-enforcement agencies to take action against all those [PTI] workers involved in the violent incidents of May 9.”

He said that many people within the PTI disagreed with several strategies and policies but they were afraid of speaking the truth. “Protest is everyone’s right but violent protests, and that too directed at our defence line, cannot be tolerated. I have never even imagined of going against the institutions,” he said.

Mr Moulvi was elected MNA in a by-election held last year on a seat that fell vacant after the demise of MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain. He worked as an adviser to maritime affairs ministry during the PTI-led government.

Commenting on his press conference, general secretary of PTI’s Karachi chapter Arsalan Taj Ghumman took to social media and tweeted: “Yesterday came the news about Mahmood Moulvi’s arrest. Today came his announcement that he’s quitting the party. The simple question is who’d arrested him and who’s released him? All other things are irrelevant.”

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2023