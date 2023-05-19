DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 19, 2023

State Bank reserves decline by $72m

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 07:44am
US dollar slightly appreciated by 22 paise to Rs285.62 in the interbank market against the rupee on Thursday.—Reuters
US dollar slightly appreciated by 22 paise to Rs285.62 in the interbank market against the rupee on Thursday.—Reuters

KARACHI: The external debt repayments further slashed the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by $72 million to $4.31 billion during the week ending on May 12, announced the central bank on Thursday.

While the fear of def­ault is haunting the country, the declining remittances and FDI inflows put the SBP’s reserves in a weaker position.

Miftah Ismail, the former finance minister, said on Thursday that the government is not aware of the true extent of the economic crisis.

Economist Ashfaq Hassan Khan said for the PDM government economic revival is the least priority as it is busy crushing its political rivals.

The grave situation with the declining foreign exc­hange reserves could put Pakistan in trouble part­i­cularly when the IMF is not ready to extend loans.

Independent economists and analysts believe that the country needs another package of loans from the IMF to avoid default in the next fiscal year as well. However, it looks that the Fund would not release the due $2.2bn under the existing $7bn EFF programme, set to expire on June 30.

The country’s total foreign exchange reserves again slipped to single digits at $9.937bn including $5.625bn holdings of commercial banks.

Meanwhile, the US dollar slightly appreciated by 22 paise to Rs285.62 in the interbank market against the rupee. The open market was calm with the greenback settled largely unchanged at Rs299.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trade with Iran
19 May, 2023

Trade with Iran

FOR numerous reasons, mostly geopolitical, Pakistan’s volume of trade with its neighbours — with the exception ...
Money talks
Updated 19 May, 2023

Money talks

PDM govt's failure to secure a desperately needed bailout package has made Pakistan’s polycrisis significantly worse.
Electricity concerns
19 May, 2023

Electricity concerns

A TOP power ministry official has cautioned that power supply to the residents of Karachi may face disruption if the...
Familiar brutality
Updated 18 May, 2023

Familiar brutality

May 9 violence perpetrators should face legal action, but efforts to eliminate PTI must be avoided.
IDPs left high and dry
18 May, 2023

IDPs left high and dry

AS a vicious political flare-up grips Pakistan, the continuing IDP crisis has fallen by the wayside. A joint report...