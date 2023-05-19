PTI’s ‘involvement’ in May 9 riots: Caretakers present ‘evidence’ to ECP team

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government on Thursday presented evidence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s alleged involvement in the May 9 arson attacks on military installations to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and his team.

The caretaker government has also pointed a finger at former prime minister Imran Khan for his ‘role’ in the May 9 incidents.

The CEC along with other members of the ECP held a meeting with the caretaker set-up here on the ‘request’ of chief minister Mohsin Naqvi to have a thorough briefing about the damages done in the riots.

Both Raja and Naqvi along with other participants in the meeting strongly condemned “terrorist incidents of May 9” and expressed solidarity with the army.

Move seems to be part of proposed plan to get PTI banned

“The CEC and other ECP members were shown ‘solid proofs’ regarding the involvement of a political party (PTI) in the May 9 terrorist incidents. Proofs in the form of pictures, videos and messaging were also shown to them,” says a statement issued by the chief minister office after the meeting.

The caretaker government further informed the ECP team that attacks on military installations were carried out under a ‘planned strategy’.

The government claimed that it had proofs of contacts between the attackers and the political leadership in Zaman Park (residence of Mr Khan).

Briefing the ECP delegation about the attacks, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said a total of 256 violent incidents took place in three days following the arrest of Imran Khan.

As many 108 vehicles of police and other institutions were damaged or torched, he said and added 23 buildings including military installations were vandalised. He also told the visiting team about the attack [details] on the Lahore Corps Commander House.

Five people lost their lives while 127 police officials, soldiers and 15 citizens were injured during violent incidents, the ECP was told. It was informed that “military installations and sites were mainly targeted.”

Sikandar Sultan Raja said the ECP would ensure that general elections were held in a free and fair manner.

Dispelling the impression that the ECP was supporting the PDM government, Mr Raja said: “We are neither associated with any political party nor have any political motives. We always make decisions on merit.”

He said the ECP would again review security situation for holding the general elections.

“The Election Commission will provide all possible assistance to the caretaker government to hold free and fair elections in the province,” the CEC said and assured the caretaker set-up of its full support.

ECP members (Sindh) Nisar Ahmed Durrani, (Balochistan) Shah Muhammad Jatoi, (KPK) retired justice Ikramullah Khan and (Punjab) Babar Hassan Bharwana, ECP secretary Umer Hameed Khan and special secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain were part of the delegation.

It merits mentioning that the ruling PML-N top leadership has already demanded a ban on the PTI following the May 9 incidents; however, PPP, the junior federal government coalition partner, is opposing the plan.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said ‘enough’ evidence was available with the government against the PTI to ban it.

“However the federal cabinet will take a decision in this regard,” he told a private TV channel on Thursday.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2023