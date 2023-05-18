DAWN.COM Logo

Raza Rabbani wants decision to try arsonists under Army Act revisited

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 10:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani has opposed the decision of the government to try civilians under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952, stating that the arsonists should be tried under the special anti-terrorist laws.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Rabbani said no leniency should be shown towards those who attacked, burnt and looted public and defence installations under a political agenda, but said a criminal justice system existed with special anti-terrorist laws and courts and being civilians, the planners, abetters and attackers should be tried under this system.

“Civilians must not be tried under the PAA. Such trials will raise the question of transparency and draw the debate in a direction that will generate sympathy. Further, it is against the fundamental rights in the Constitution,” Mr Rabbani said, adding that this had been his “constant position”.

The PPP leader, who had served as the Senate chairman, said such trials of arson and burning under the PAA would be challenged before the superior courts and were likely to be found not in accordance with law.

He recalled that a one-time amendment was made by the parliament in 2015, which was also not a correct decision, but that too had lapsed since there was a sunset clause in it.

Mr Rabbani asked the coalition government, which also comprised the PPP, to rethink the question of trial of civilians under the PAA, but not let up on awarding the strictest sentences under the criminal justice system.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2023

