Govt amends rules for Pak-Tajikistan transit trade

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published May 17, 2023 Updated May 17, 2023 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: The government has amended the Tajikistan-Pakistan transit trade rules, which will cover inward and outward flows at Karachi, Qasim and Gwadar ports.

The amendments were made through a customs notification, SRO560 of 2023, by amending an earlier notification. As part of the rules, registration of foreign businesses and other users with the Customs Computerised System to issue user ID or password will be carried out through the office of directorate general reforms and automation in Karachi.

Vehicles transporting transit and bilateral goods will be licensed by the competent authorities of the contracting parties as transport operators authorised to conduct international transportation. Every vehicle while exiting or entering Pakistan will carry a valid permit issued by the competent authority.

The permit will be valid for one vehicle and for a single round trip and only for the transport operator to whom it is issued; it cannot be transferred to other carriers or third parties.

It will normally remain valid for 20 days from the date of entry, i.e. equal to the number of days allowed for a stay in Pakistan in visa for each trip. However, in exceptional cases, the vehicle can stay for up to 90 days with the Customs’ permission.

The directorate of transit trade in Peshawar and Quetta will be authorised to issue and regulate permits at their land border customs sites. Tracker will be installed on each vehicle upon entry into Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2023

