DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 16, 2023

Stocks gain 287 points over hopes of political settlement

Talqeen Zubairi Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 04:36pm

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) were in the green on Tuesday with the benchmark KSE-100 closing at 42,006.24, up 287.82 points, or 0.69 per cent.

Salman Naqvi, head of research at Aba Ali Habib Securities, noted that the market had been performing well today because “political unrest” had halted for the time being.

He also attributed the positive sentiment to a fall in crude oil and coal prices in the international market.

“With the end of the sit-in outside the Supreme Court, there is hope that the political parties can reach a consensus in the one-week time given by the courts,” Naqvi said.

He explained that the reduction in coal prices internationally had boosted the cement sector while petrol price in the country had also seen a downward revision last night as the government passed on the impact of falling international prices to the citizens.

Naqvi also referred to a recent statement by the IMF, in which the money lender had clarified that it had not asked Pakistan to raise $8 billion in fresh financing, saying it had raised hopes that the country may be able to avert default.

Ali Malik, CEO of First National Equity, said the market was gaining strength on the assumption that political turmoil in the country would be resolved.

He said even though the market was rising, activity levels were low as reflected by the trading volume, adding that the market could take a few days to determine its direction depending on the political situation.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deadlock
Updated 16 May, 2023

Deadlock

IT was a strange sight to behold. Islamabad’s Red Zone, one of the most sensitive and jealously guarded areas of...
Census concludes
16 May, 2023

Census concludes

WITH the seventh census wrapping up yesterday, officials have released the provisional population figures tallied...
The highest mountain
16 May, 2023

The highest mountain

THREE Pakistani mountaineers raised the national flag at the highest point in the world over the weekend, with the...
Declining remittances
Updated 15 May, 2023

Declining remittances

Every dollar saved is worth the effort because the foreign exchange crunch is pulling the economy apart.
The long Nakba
15 May, 2023

The long Nakba

THIS year, Israel celebrates 75 years as a nation state. But for the Palestinian people, there is little to ...
Dacoits on the rampage
15 May, 2023

Dacoits on the rampage

A REPORT in this newspaper recently laid bare the entrenched network and criminal activities of dacoits in Sindh’s...