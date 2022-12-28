DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 28, 2022

No chance of default, finance minister assures investors at PSX

Dawn.com Published December 28, 2022 Updated December 28, 2022 11:53am
<p>Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addresses a ceremony to mark the first listing of the developmental Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addresses a ceremony to mark the first listing of the developmental Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar assured investors on Monday that there was no chance Pakistan would default, insisting that it has a “beautiful future and a resilient economy”.

He made the comments while addressing a ceremony to mark the first listing of the developmental Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We hear every day that Pakistan will default. How will it default? There is no chance.

“Yes, we are in a tight [fiscal] position and we do not have $24 billion in reserves which [the PML-N government] left in 2016 but that is not my fault. The fault is in the system and we must ensure that everyone works together for Pakistan’s progress,” he said.

“Pakistan can progress and it will. Pakistan has a beautiful future irrespective of whether I am here or not,” he added.

Dar said that previously, there was speculation that Pakistan would be unable to make its $1 billion dollar bond payments. However even when the payments were done, “these pseudo-intellectuals keep coming,” he rued.

He advised the investors not to listen to such people as they were the ones who had brought Pakistan to this point and to spread awareness that Pakistan would not default. “I can go against anybody in any discussion and I can prove Pakistan will not default. But we are damaging the country for petty politics and petty objectives.”

The finance minister said “malicious propaganda” needed to be countered as it was making people afraid and they, in turn, were buying gold and US dollars in panic. We have serious issues but this does not mean we cannot get out of the storm we are in, he assured.

Exchange rate gap

He also addressed the difference in the USD-PKR exchange rate in the interbank and open markets. He recalled that the markets had “started behaving positively” as soon as he boarded the flight to Pakistan.

“I hadn’t even done anything as I did in 1999 or 2014. We were moving in the right direction and there was a Rs1.5 difference between the interbank and open market rates.”

The finance minister said there were three primary reasons for the worsening situation — the smuggling of the greenback to a neighbouring country, import of wheat and its partial subsidisation and import of fertilisers which was heavily subsidised. Wheat and fertilisers were also being smuggled, he said.

Dar said he had asked the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the smuggling of all three items was stopped, saying that the economy also needed to be defended in the same way the territory was.

“Law enforcement and intelligence agencies are doing their best,” he assured.

He also implied that the country’s policy rate — which is at a 24-year high of 16 per cent — should be reduced.

He gave Turkey’s example where inflation was over 60pc but the policy rate was at 9pc. “The State Bank of Pakistan and its Monetary Policy Committee are autonomous,” he noted.

He termed inflation “imported” and linked it to the rupee’s depreciation, while calling for correcting the “games that have been played and experiments that have been done”.

More to follow.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rizwan
Dec 28, 2022 11:38am
By pseudointellectuels he means Miftah.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Dec 28, 2022 11:38am
"beautiful future and a resilient economy" I have a job offer from a firm in Saudi. Take it?
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Dec 28, 2022 11:39am
Though I detest those who are hoping for a default just so their prince could once again cavort in PM house, I want to see action not words Mr. Finance Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Mueen
Dec 28, 2022 11:41am
Indeed, Pak had a beautiful future which has now been darkened by the pdm corrupt lot.
Reply Recommend 0
jill
Dec 28, 2022 11:42am
question of time.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Dec 28, 2022 11:43am
"irrespective of whether I am here or not," Ladies and Gentlemen, fasten your seat belts. This guy gonna take off just like that.
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir
Dec 28, 2022 11:45am
but you cannot be trusted
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Dec 28, 2022 11:51am
Mr. Finance Minister, a little less conversation, a little more action please!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ansari
Dec 28, 2022 11:54am
The smuggler justifying smuggling
Reply Recommend 0
Chinese Bat Virus
Dec 28, 2022 11:55am
Yes that’s very reassuring
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Toshakhana rules
28 Dec, 2022

Toshakhana rules

IT is telling of the general bankruptcy of our national etiquette that our leaders have soiled even the ...
Dollar outflow
Updated 28 Dec, 2022

Dollar outflow

There are no two opinions on the need to plug the illegitimate dollar flows from the country to Afghanistan.
Gwadar protests
28 Dec, 2022

Gwadar protests

EVENTS seem to be repeating themselves in Gwadar, as supporters of the Haq Do Tehreek , led by Jamaat-i-Islami’s...
Balochistan violence
27 Dec, 2022

Balochistan violence

The state needs to quickly address the emerging threat, lest Balochistan slip back into large-scale violence.
Covid-19 threat
27 Dec, 2022

Covid-19 threat

WITH the nation’s attention divided between unending political intrigues and the economy’s slow march to...
Soaring wheat flour cost
27 Dec, 2022

Soaring wheat flour cost

THE retail cost of wheat flour across the country has surged as never before, putting additional pressure on...