No chance of default, finance minister assures investors at PSX

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar assured investors on Monday that there was no chance Pakistan would default, insisting that it has a “beautiful future and a resilient economy”.

He made the comments while addressing a ceremony to mark the first listing of the developmental Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We hear every day that Pakistan will default. How will it default? There is no chance.

“Yes, we are in a tight [fiscal] position and we do not have $24 billion in reserves which [the PML-N government] left in 2016 but that is not my fault. The fault is in the system and we must ensure that everyone works together for Pakistan’s progress,” he said.

“Pakistan can progress and it will. Pakistan has a beautiful future irrespective of whether I am here or not,” he added.

Dar said that previously, there was speculation that Pakistan would be unable to make its $1 billion dollar bond payments. However even when the payments were done, “these pseudo-intellectuals keep coming,” he rued.

He advised the investors not to listen to such people as they were the ones who had brought Pakistan to this point and to spread awareness that Pakistan would not default. “I can go against anybody in any discussion and I can prove Pakistan will not default. But we are damaging the country for petty politics and petty objectives.”

The finance minister said “malicious propaganda” needed to be countered as it was making people afraid and they, in turn, were buying gold and US dollars in panic. We have serious issues but this does not mean we cannot get out of the storm we are in, he assured.

Exchange rate gap

He also addressed the difference in the USD-PKR exchange rate in the interbank and open markets. He recalled that the markets had “started behaving positively” as soon as he boarded the flight to Pakistan.

“I hadn’t even done anything as I did in 1999 or 2014. We were moving in the right direction and there was a Rs1.5 difference between the interbank and open market rates.”

The finance minister said there were three primary reasons for the worsening situation — the smuggling of the greenback to a neighbouring country, import of wheat and its partial subsidisation and import of fertilisers which was heavily subsidised. Wheat and fertilisers were also being smuggled, he said.

Dar said he had asked the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the smuggling of all three items was stopped, saying that the economy also needed to be defended in the same way the territory was.

“Law enforcement and intelligence agencies are doing their best,” he assured.

He also implied that the country’s policy rate — which is at a 24-year high of 16 per cent — should be reduced.

He gave Turkey’s example where inflation was over 60pc but the policy rate was at 9pc. “The State Bank of Pakistan and its Monetary Policy Committee are autonomous,” he noted.

He termed inflation “imported” and linked it to the rupee’s depreciation, while calling for correcting the “games that have been played and experiments that have been done”.

More to follow.