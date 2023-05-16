PDM supporters enter Red Zone without any hindrance

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Thousands of supporters and workers of the ruling coalition, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were able to enter Red Zone without facing any serious hurdles to protest outside the Supreme Court despite Section 144.

Officials of the capital administration said that the government, including the interior minister, was approached for guidelines regarding the PDM’s sit-in keeping in view of Section 144 imposed in the capital.

However, the local administration and police were asked not to intercept the protesters anywhere, they added. The request of the organisers to use washrooms of different government buildings in the vicinity, including the ECP and Federal Ombudsman, was turned down due to ‘sensitivity’, they added.

Earlier, a large caravan of the government parties entered the capital from Srinagar Highway and managed to reach Constitution Avenue via Khayaban-i-Suharwardy, they said, adding that the gate installed at the entry of the Red Zone was closed at that time, and the police were also deployed there.

Official says over 15,000 gather outside Supreme Court; Pindi residents face traffic jams due to rallies

However, the security volunteers of the JUI-F scaled the gate and opened it for the rally, the officers said, adding that the police subsequently retreated and protesters reached the Supreme Court without any hurdle.

The other gates installed at different entry points of the Red Zone, including at Shahrah-i-Jamhuriat, were opened shortly, they said, adding that as a result a gathering of over 15,000 people assembled outside the top court. The officers said there was no law and order situation due to the protest.

The vehicles which were part of the rally were parked in miles-long queues at different roads leading to Constitution Avenue, including Attaturk Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, Fazl-i-Haq Road and Luqman Hakeem Road, they added.

Over 4,500 policemen along with paramilitary troops were deployed at different places to boost the security measures in light of the protest. Due to the rally, the entry of the public was restricted at Ayub Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Serena Chowk, and Express Chowk while diversions were also put in place for traffic.

Earlier, there were reports from intelligence units that the protesters were likely to stay in the capital for three or more days and there were chances that they might change the sit-in venue from Constitution Avenue to Embassy Chowk near Old Parade Ground, however, an announcement was made to conclude the sit-in.

Traffic jams in garrison city

In Rawalpindi, calm finally prevailed after PML-N, PPP and JUI-F rallies left the garrison city and moved towards Islamabad without any hurdle. The rallies left the residents of the city stranded in traffic jams.

The worst traffic jam was witnessed on the main roads of the city.

“We did not close any road so the rallies could depart from the garrison city safely,” said a senior official of the district administration while talking to Dawn.

He said that the government was asked to ensure security in and around the main arteries and on the route of the rallies. On Murree Road, from Committee Chowk to Marrir Chowk, the roadsides and lampposts were decorated with banners and posters featuring pictures of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Local leaders of the PML-N took out their own rallies and converged at Committee Chowk. PML-N Metropolitan President Sardar Naseem Khan said that Rawalpindi was a bastion of the PML-N and that the workers and supporters were united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. On the other hand, the PPP workers gathered at Liaquat Bagh and left for Islamabad via Murree Road; more than 200 workers and supporters gathered in the garrison city.

Hundreds of the JUI-F supporters gathered in Saddar before moving on to Murree Road via Kamran Market.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2023