IHC issues production order for PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued production order for PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, and also permitted meeting of under custody leadership with their relatives.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb hearing a petition of Fawad Chaudhry’s spouse Hiba Chaudhry directed the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to produce Fawad on Tuesday.

Advocate Faisal Fareed, argued before the court that IHC has restrained the police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry.

He said despite the court’s directions, the police was informed about the restraining order, but they paid no heed.

He said the IG Islamabad was also present in the court and the order was issued in his presence.

The court directed IG to produce Fawad on Tuesday and summoned the district magistrate along with the record.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb hearing identical petitions of PTI leaders against their detention directed the jail authorities to arrange meetings of detained leader to their relatives.

PTI leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Maleeka Bukhari, Ejaz Chaudhry, Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Ali Mohammad Khan had filed the petitions.

During the hearing, PTI’s counsel Barrister Faeza Asad argued that Mr Qureshi and Ejaz Chaudhry had health issues and could not be kept in custody.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari moved an application, seeking shifting from Adiala jail to Pims.

The petition contended that 72-year-old Dr Mazari was suffering from multiple ailments and may be shifted to the hospital.

