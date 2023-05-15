DAWN.COM Logo

PHC full court meeting vows to curb corruption in district judiciary

Bureau Report Published May 15, 2023 Updated May 15, 2023 07:05am
PHC Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali chairs a full court meeting in Peshawar.
PESHAWAR: A full court meeting of all the judges of Peshawar High Court has decided that any anonymous complaint against a judicial officer will be examined by a committee headed by a high court judge to eradicate corruption in the district judiciary.

The full court meeting was convened and chaired by PHC Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali here on Saturday. It was attended by all the judges of the high court.

The meeting discussed the issue of corruption in both the district judiciary and staff members of the high court and decided that any anonymous complaint should be examined by a committee presided over by a judge of the high court and recommendation on the matter would be placed before the competent authority.

The PHC chief justice appreciated the performance of special benches of the court and agreed to continue the same practice. This will help expeditious disposal of matters of the same nature.

Special benches to continue expeditious disposal of cases

It was also decided that strict observance of the official timing of the courts by judges of the high court and district judiciary would be ensured.

The matter relating to a uniform/dress code for all the judges of the district judiciary, staff and the staff members of high court establishment was also taken up. It was decided that the dress code notified by the high court should strictly observe.

The clerks of advocates would also wear official dress. The PHC chief justice apprised the participants of the meeting about her visits to different jails of the province. The pathetic position of the under-trial and condemned prisoners in the jails was also discussed.

The full court took serious note of the prisoners’ poor condition and lack of facilities, unhygienic food and un-conducive atmosphere in jails besides irrational housing of prisoners in various prisons. Decisions were made for remedial and appropriate actions to be implemented by various competent forums.

The meeting also discussed cases relating to unnecessary adjournments and decided that shortly a meeting would be held with the stakeholders including the members of the bar to chalk out uniform criteria for regulating the matter to avoid unnecessary adjournments, which was a big question mark on the performance of the judiciary.

The meeting granted necessary approvals for amendment in the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and also suggested amendments in the appointment and promotion rules of subordinate judicial officers relating to the mid-career management course and senior management course.

The participants of the meeting also discussed way forward and steps for implementation of the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of Meesha Shafi versus Ali Zaffar, relating to the rules making.

It is pertinent to mention that in the said case the apex court had allowed singer Meesha Shafi to appear virtually for her cross-examination in a defamation suit filed against her by Ali Zaffar.

The apex court had noted that in the present age of information technology, no one could dispute the advantages of the use of technology in courts for improving the efficiency of the judicial process and reducing delay in the dispensation of justice.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2023

