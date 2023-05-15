Riots caused damage worth Rs250m in Islamabad: report

• Police register 26 cases, detain over 500 suspects

• Rawalpindi police arrest 76 suspects for alleged involvement in attack on GHQ

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: A series of violent protests provoked by the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan caused damages to the tune of Rs250 million to private and public property, whereas the Rawalpindi police have arrested 76 suspects allegedly involved in the attack on the General Headquarters in the garrison city.

According to a report issued by the capital police, armed miscreants burnt down the office of the DPO Industrial Area and opened fire at Ramna, Tarnol and Sangjani police stations during the three days of violence.

At least 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles were set on fire, while one SMG rifle, one 12-bore rifle, 42 anti-riot kits, and three wireless sets were snatched by miscreants, the report said, adding that the police arrested 564 suspects so far, and 26 cases have been registered. Of these arrests, 552 people were nominated in the FIRs and 12 people have been arrested under three MPOs (Maintenance of Public Order).

Armed with petrol bombs and weapons on Kashmir Highway and Express Highway, the protesters damaged private and government vehicles and motorcycles, torched and destroyed 12 vehicles, and 34 motorcycles, it said, adding that the violence injured 82 police officials, including one SP, two ASPs and 11 FC personnel.

Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the police stepped up the process of identifying those involved in the riots, with the help of CCTV footage and videos. “Raids are being conducted to identify the miscreants and arrest them,” he said.

The Islamabad police also urged the public to cooperate with the authorities and provide any information that could help in identifying those involved in the violent protests and arson.

GHQ attack suspects detained

In Rawalpindi, the police have arrested 264 suspects, including 76 suspects involved in the attack on the GHQ, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said. Of the 76 suspected miscreants, 26 with their faces covered were produced during the press briefing.

The detained suspects were identified as Ehsan, Abdullah, Idris, Waqas, Ayaz, Qamaruz Zaman, Umar, Ali Hussain, Farhadullah, Ismat, Abu Bakr, Sajjad Munir, Nabeel, Sadaqat, Numan, Aamir Shahid, Farhad, Shahriar, Lal Shah, Akmal, Adeel, Pirzada Shahbaz, Arshad, Munawar and Syed Qamar.

“It was the police’s best possible response against the miscreants,” said the CPO in a press conference.

He said that the police have so far arrested 264 people in 17 cases, including the 76 miscreants wanted in connection with the attack on the GHQ.

He said that 23 criminals were arrested in other cases, 198 suspects arrested in connection with attack and vandalism on sensitive institutions and 27 criminals were arrested on Saturday.

The CPO said the investigators have been hunting for the planners and instigators of violence and they will be behind bars soon.

“Police have been making arrests after verification of the miscreants and solid evidence collected with the help of CCTV footage, videos and human intelligence,” the CPO said, adding that during the May 9 violence, 29 police officials, including Waris Khan Circle SP, were injured and 20 police vehicles were damaged by protesters.

The CPO said: “The planners are being traced and more arrests will be made.”

The CPO said that a special committee headed by SSP Investigation Zunera Azfar investigated cases related to sensitive institutions.

About 90 accused who have already been sent to jail are also being called according to the law in these cases on the basis of evidence as the investigation into these episodes of violence inches forward.

All legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the criminals, said the CPO.

A small number of PTI supporters on Sunday came out of their houses to record their protest in solidarity with the Constitution.

It is worth mentioning that Imran Khan had called for “freedom” protests nationwide. He had directed his supporters to come out of their houses on Sunday at 5:30pm and gather at the end of their streets. However, only a handful of people came out of their houses.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2023