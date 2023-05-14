DAWN.COM Logo

Australia to host Pakistan, West Indies for Test series

Published May 14, 2023

Teams from three countries will tour Australia next summer, Cricket Australia said on Sunday, with the men’s test fixtures taking place during a truncated window in December and January.

Australia’s men’s team, the World Test Championship finalists, will play Pakistan in three tests from Dec 14 to Jan 7, before taking on the West Indies in a two-test series from Jan 17 to Jan 29.

The Pakistan series begins in Perth, followed by the traditional Boxing Day and New Year tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

The first test of the West Indies series will be in Adelaide, before the teams travel to Brisbane for a day-night test.

Australia will play three one-dayers and three Twenty20 matches against the West Indies in February, in the build-up to next year’s T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

Australia’s women’s will also play three ODIs and three T20s against the West Indies, followed by a multi-format series against South Africa culminating in a one-off test — the first meeting between the teams in the longest format of the game.

