Melbourne looks into hosting Pakistan vs India Test

Reuters Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 11:24am
<p>This combination of photos shows Virat Kohli (L) and Babar Azam (R). — Pictures via CA website/PCB twitter</p>

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) is looking into the possibility of hosting a Test match between India and Pakistan, who have not played each other in the longest format of the game since 2007 with bilateral cricket between the neighbours suspended.

Since India hosted Pakistan in a bilateral limited-overs series in 2013 the pair have only competed against each other at 20 and 50-overs World Cups and the Asia Cup.

The last time they met was at the Twenty20 World Cup in October, where more than 90,000 fans piled into the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch India win a last-ball thriller.

MCC Chief Executive Stuart Fox said the atmosphere at that match showed there would be no problem filling the venue for a Test series between the two.

“The atmosphere for that game, I’ve never felt anything like it,” Fox told radio station SEN.

“The noise after every ball was phenomenal. Three (Tests) in a row would be lovely at the MCG, you’d fill it every time.

“We’ve taken that up with Cricket Australia. I know the (Victoria) government has as well. It’s enormously complicated from what I can understand, amongst a really busy schedule. So I think that’s probably the greater challenge.”

Fox said he hoped Cricket Australia would keep pushing the proposal with the International Cricket Council, the sport’s global governing body.

“When you do see some of the stadiums around the world unoccupied, I think it would be much better to have a full house and that atmosphere and celebrating the game with full houses,” Fox added.

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 29, 2022 11:29am
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Gurpreet Singh
Dec 29, 2022 11:30am
Is this a joke? India has absolutely no interest in playing bilateral cricket with Pakistan anywhere in the world. Please control your fantasies.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Dec 29, 2022 11:36am
I don't think I would recommend a test between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. I would like to see them play at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Dec 29, 2022 11:41am
Luv to seen that
Reply Recommend 0
asim
Dec 29, 2022 11:47am
yes please. India and Pakistan are natural allies. this nonsense of politics must end now. we should be ashamed that South Asia is currently the least integrated region in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Samrat
Dec 29, 2022 11:50am
Not interested, keep moving.
Reply Recommend 0
Leo
Dec 29, 2022 11:50am
Nobody interested in India, move on.
Reply Recommend 0

