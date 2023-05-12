DAWN.COM Logo

Careem launches manual ride booking service in Karachi amid internet shutdown

Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 08:27pm

Ride-hailing service Careem has announced that it is launching a manual-booking service for Karachi that can be done by text message, WhatsApp or a phone call.

The rides will cater to critical movement including hospitals, airport and educational institutes, it said in a press release.

It comes days after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on May 10 that mobile broadband services will remain suspended nationwide for an “indefinite period” on the interior ministry’s instructions, amid protests following PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest on Tuesday.

Following these actions, all online services operations came to an abrupt halt.

According to the press release issued by the company, its manual ride-booking service is only for its customers in Karachi.

To avail a ride, the customer will have to make a book 90 minutes in advance by sending a text message (SMS), a voice note or message on WhatsApp or calling on these numbers +92-301-2442-739, +92-320-3581-584, +92-326-3703-258.

The booking request should have details like the drop-off location, pickup location and registered name and phone number on which their Careem account exists.

The manual-booking rides are cash-based and it is a limited-time service only operational until mobile internet service resumes.

