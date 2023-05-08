Turi Bangash tribesmen rally against Parachinar killings

Tribesmen staged a protest on Sunday in the Parachinar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district against the killing of eight people in separate firing incidents last week and demanded the immediate arrest of the murderers.

On May 4, eight people, including five teachers, were killed in separate incidents of firing in Parachinar. Upper Kurram District Police Officer Muhammad Imran had said that the first shooting incident took place on a road near the Shalozan area and the second at Teri Mengal School.

A Dawn.com correspondent on the scene today said the protestors belonging to the Turi Bangash tribe marched on foot to the Parachinar Press Club where tribal leaders addressed the rally.

Turi Bangash tribesmen demand immediate arrest of killers. — Photo by author

Addressing the protestors, tribal leaders Syed Muhammad, Syed Akhlaq Hussain, and others lamented that last week’s killings were being termed a land dispute, highlighting that Turi Bangash tribesmen did not have a land dispute with anyone.

The tribal leaders demanded the provincial government register cases against the employees who were present in the school at the time of the killings.

They also threatened a protest movement if the killers of innocent people were not punished.

The tribal leaders condemned the apathetic policy of the education adviser and secretary, adding that the education department officials did not bother to even attend the funerals of the slain teachers.

According to a press release issued by the Turi Bangash tribe, the Parachinar killings were portrayed in the media and by the administration contrary to the facts.

The statement demanded the immediate arrest of the police constable present on duty at the school that day, the headmaster and also the class four employees on duty.

It added that a regular investigation should be initiated after the arrest of the above.

Jirga

Meanwhile, the correspondent reported that a peace jirga was also held to bring the situation back to normal in the Kurram district. It decided to take several steps regarding sustainable peace in the district.

A peace jirga at Governor Cottage Parachinar on Sunday. — Photo by author

The jirga was held at Governor Cottage Parachinar and was attended by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Turi, Kohat Division Commissioner Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Kohat Deputy Inspector General of Police Sher Akbar Khan, Brigadier Shahzad Azim, Deputy Commissioner Syed Saiful Islam Shah and other officials.

The agenda was discussed and measures were emphasised for the establishment of lasting peace.

In his address to the jirga, tribal leader Inayat Hussain, Turi Saleem Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Principal Iqbal Hussain said that the staff and class four employees in the school should also be investigated but the matriculation exams should be continued.

Commissioner Shah said that the establishment of peace was the first priority and all necessary measures will be taken regarding it. He also emphasised a severe punishment for the killers.