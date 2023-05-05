DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 05, 2023

Babar Azam becomes fastest to score 5,000 ODI runs

AFP Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 05:48pm
<p>Pakistani skipper Babar Azam. — Screengrab</p>

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam. — Screengrab

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Friday became the fastest batter to complete 5,000 one-day international runs during the fourth match against New Zealand in Karachi.

The 28-year-old beat South African Hashim Amla’s record when he took a single to reach 19 during Pakistan’s innings after they were sent in to bat by New Zealand.

This is Azam’s 97th innings in 99 one-day internationals, improving on Amla’s feat of reaching the milestone in 101 innings from 104 matches.

Last year he narrowly missed equalling Amla’s record for the fastest 4,000 ODI runs in 81 innings.

Azam has been the number-one batter on the International Cricket Council’s rankings for ODIs for the last two years.

He is the 14th Pakistani to complete 5,000 or more runs in ODI cricket, with former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq at the top of the list with 11,701 runs.

The unassuming Azam made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in his hometown of Lahore in May 2015.

He is also the only batter to twice score consecutive hundreds in three ODIs, having achieved the feat in 2016 and 2022.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to leaks
Updated 05 May, 2023

No end to leaks

It is high time an investigation homed in on the culprits behind audio leaks.
Indian media ranking
05 May, 2023

Indian media ranking

THOUGH India calls itself the world’s biggest democracy, the fact that Reporters Without Borders has placed the...
Winning the series
05 May, 2023

Winning the series

THIS time Babar Azam’s Pakistan ensured they didn’t repeat the same mistake. Having let a 2-0 lead slip and...
On the warpath
Updated 04 May, 2023

On the warpath

The country’s economic prospects are weak and social institutions are on the point of disintegration and the only way out is fresh polls.
Slight thaw
04 May, 2023

Slight thaw

THERE is room for optimism as the PDM government and the opposition PTI sit across the negotiating table, at long...
Profit margin for OMCs
04 May, 2023

Profit margin for OMCs

FROM the point of view of inflation-stricken consumers, the demand for a 100pc increase in the profit margins of the...