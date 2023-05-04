Afghan poliovirus strain found in KP sewage samples

ISLAMABAD: Wild polio­virus of Afghan origin has been detected in sewage samples from Pesh­awar and Hangu districts in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa (KP) province.

The virus was found in environmental samples collected from Naray Khuwar site in Peshawar and from Civil Hospital-Jani Chowk site in Hangu on April 10.

So far this year, Pakistan has reported one human case and five environmental samples positive for wild poliovirus.

According to the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, the two detected viruses were genetically linked to the poliovirus that was found in the environment in Nangarhar, Afghanistan in January 2023.

Pakistan and Afgha­nis­tan will also be conducting a synchronised vaccination campaign during May to increase children’s immunity.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2023