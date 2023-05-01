DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 01, 2023

PM wants strict action against wheat hoarders after ‘bumper crop’

Amjad Mahmood Published May 1, 2023 Updated May 1, 2023 08:53am
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review the official wheat procurement drive in Islamabad on Sunday. — PID photo</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review the official wheat procurement drive in Islamabad on Sunday. — PID photo

LAHORE: Giving credit to his government for a “bumper wheat crop” this season, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed strict action against hoarders, fearing they might create a shortage leading to panic buying in the market.

With wheat harvesting still in progress, Mr Sharif claimed in a tweet on Sunday the country had achieved the highest output this season in a decade. He attributed the production of 27.5 million tonnes of wheat crop to the government’s efforts to ensure timely decisions, provision of quality seed, uninterrupted supply of fertiliser and Kissan package.

“The government’s future goal is to make Pakistan a wheat-exporting country again after meeting domestic needs,” he said.

The prime minister also chaired a meeting to review the official wheat procurement drive. He was told that there were 2.1m tonnes of grain carryover stocks, taking the overall availability of the commodity during the year 2023-24 to 29.6m tonnes, reducing the import requirement to around 1m tonnes.

He was quoted as directing the federal and provincial wheat procurement departments to procure maximum grain directly from farmers instead of intermediaries.

He also sought an increase in the procurement target of all the agencies concerned and availing the required financial resources from the commercial banks.

The meeting was attended by federal minister for national food security Tariq Bashir Cheema, prime minister’s adviser Ahad Cheema, special assistant Tariq Bajwa, provincial minister for industries S.M. Tanveer and officers of relevant departments.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IHK Hindu militias
Updated 01 May, 2023

IHK Hindu militias

Instead of using the brute force of its military machine to suppress the Kashmiri struggle, India needs to give diplomacy a chance.
Not returning?
01 May, 2023

Not returning?

IT could well be that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to London for the coronation of King Charles III may...
Coming heatwave
01 May, 2023

Coming heatwave

TEMPERATURES across the country are expected to rise from May 18 — as high as 46°C in some Sindh districts —...
Politics of vengeance
Updated 30 Apr, 2023

Politics of vengeance

Governments may come and go, but a destructive politics of vengeance continues to poison the atmosphere.
Drug pricing
30 Apr, 2023

Drug pricing

MORE than a simple regulatory matter, drug pricing in Pakistan has become a political issue. Hence, we have seen...
Saving lives
30 Apr, 2023

Saving lives

WORLD Immunisation Week, which ends today, is a poignant annual reminder of how much remains to be done to protect...